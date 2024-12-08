War Monitor Says Syria Rebels Enter Third City Homs
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Rebels entered Syria's third city Homs late Saturday taking control of some districts, a war monitor said, drawing a swift denial from the defence ministry.
The loss of Homs would be another major blow to the forces of President Bahar al-Assad, as it lies at a strategic crossroads between Damascus and his stronghold on the Mediterranean coast.
"Rebel factions entered the city of Homs and took control of some neighbourhoods after the withdrawal of security forces and the army from their last positions in the city," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Hundreds of detainees had escaped from the city's central prison, he added.
The defence ministry countered that the city remained under its control, its troops maintaining their positions around the city.
"The reports published by media platforms affiliated to terrorist organisations about the entry of terrorists into the city of Homs are baseless," it said in a statement.
"The situation is secure and stable, and our armed forces are deployed around the city positioned on solid defence lines."
AFP has been unable to independently verify some of the information provided by the government and the rebels, as its journalists cannot reach some of the areas where the rebels say they are present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Syria govt says set up security cordon as rebels advance on Damascus5 minutes ago
-
Man Utd problems deepen as Man City stumble again5 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table6 minutes ago
-
Presidential polls annulled around the world6 minutes ago
-
US announces new $988 mn military aid package for Ukraine6 minutes ago
-
Zelensky insists on a 'just peace' at Trump Paris meeting6 minutes ago
-
War monitor says Syria rebels enter strategic city of Homs6 minutes ago
-
Dozens arrested in overnight crackdown on Georgia pro-EU protests16 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia hit by nationwide power outage16 minutes ago
-
Key developments in Syria as rebels advance on Damascus16 minutes ago
-
Toulon hold on to beat Stormers after red card26 minutes ago
-
Qatar PM says 'momentum is coming back' to Gaza talks after US election26 minutes ago