War Monitor Says Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Has Left The Country
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A Syria war monitor said that President Bashar al-Assad has left the country, after losing swathes of territory to a lightning offensive led by an Islamist-led rebel coalition that said it entered Damascus on Sunday.
Residents in the Syrian capital told AFP heavy gunfire rang out, after a source close to Hezbollah saying fighters from the key Assad ally had left their positions around Damascus.
The president's reported departure comes less than two weeks after the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group launched its campaign challenging more than five decades of rule by the Assad family.
"Assad left Syria via Damascus international airport before the army security forces left" the facility," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.
AFP was unable to immediately confirm the report.
After saying their forces were heading into the capital, HTS announced an "end of the era of tyranny in the prison of Sednaya" as they broke into the jail which has become a by-word for darkest abuses of the Syrian regime.
The rapid developments in Damascus come only hours after HTS said they had captured the strategic city of Homs, on the way to the capital.
The defence ministry earlier denied that rebels had entered Homs, describing the situation there as "safe and stable".
Homs lies about 140 kilometres (85 miles) north of the capital and was the third major city seized by the rebels who began their advance on November 27, reigniting a years-long war that had become largely dormant.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem16 seconds ago
-
Syria rebels announce entering Damascus24 seconds ago
-
England grind towards series win after Root hits century33 seconds ago
-
England thrash New Zealand in 2nd Test to win series38 seconds ago
-
Jokic's 56 points not enough as Nuggets fall to Wizards43 seconds ago
-
UK retailers feed off public affection for festive ads51 seconds ago
-
Syrian PM says ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people1 minute ago
-
Israel army says assisting UN force in 'repelling attack' in Syria10 minutes ago
-
Thousands of pro-EU protesters march on Georgia parliament10 minutes ago
-
Root reaches century as England set NZ mammoth 58310 minutes ago
-
S. Korean ex-defence minister arrested after martial law fiasco: media10 minutes ago
-
Ghana counts ballots after tight presidential race11 minutes ago