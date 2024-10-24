Open Menu

War Monitor Says Two Dead In Israel Strikes On Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

War monitor says two dead in Israel strikes on Syria

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A Syria war monitor said Israeli strikes in the capital and in central Homs province on Thursday killed two people, including a soldier.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes in Damascus's Kafr Sousa district targeted "the courtyard of a government building near a military fuel station".

"One person whose identity is unknown" was killed and three others wounded, the Britain-based war monitor said.

