UrduPoint.com

War Of Words Breaks Out After UK Statue Acquittal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 09:06 PM

War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal

Britain should resist efforts to "bowdlerise" its colonial past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday after four protesters were cleared of criminal damage for pulling down a statue of a notorious slave trader

London, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Britain should resist efforts to "bowdlerise" its colonial past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday after four protesters were cleared of criminal damage for pulling down a statue of a notorious slave trader.

Johnson declined to comment on the specifics of Wednesday's jury verdict, following the 2020 attack on the statue of Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in the western city of Bristol.

"But what I would say is that my feeling is that we have a complex historical legacy all around us, and it reflects our history in all its diversity, for good or ill," he told reporters.

"What you can't do is go around seeking retrospectively to change our history or to bowdlerise it or edit it in retrospect.

"It's like some person trying to edit their Wikipedia entry -- it's wrong." The four defendants admitted to taking part in the protest that saw the slave trader's statue thrown into Bristol harbour at the height of anti-racism protests in June 2020.

But the jury agreed with their argument that Colston's blood-stained legacy was integral to deciding the case, and that immortalising him in public had itself amounted to a hate crime.

The 17th-century trader was involved in the enslavement and transportation of more than 80,000 Africans, including almost 10,000 children, the trial heard.

Around 19,000 of the slaves died on ships bound for the Americas and the Caribbean.

Calls for a reassessment of Britain's colonial legacy have seen other sites associated with Colston renamed in Bristol, and a national debate about how to deal with other historical figures.

But the impetus to remove some monuments and re-evaluate Britain's imperial past has sparked a backlash, particularly after a statue of war-time prime minister Winston Churchill was targeted by vandals.

- 'Mass murderer' - Johnson's former justice secretary Robert Buckland said the Bristol verdict was perverse.

"I don't think we want to see our crown courts becoming political playgrounds," he told BBC radio.

"They're not places for politics, they're places for the law to be applied and for the evidence to be assessed." But legal experts noted that the verdict did not set any precedent for other courts, as it was reached by an individual jury.

One of the four acquitted, Rhian Graham, told ITV: "I completely understand people's concerns and I really don't think this is a green light for everyone to just start pulling down statues.

"This moment is about this statue in this city in this time. I will leave the fate of monuments in other cities to the citizens of those cities," she said.

The government is meanwhile pushing through legislation to toughen up penalties for vandalism of historical sites, drawing criticism that it is waging a divisive "culture war" against so-called woke activism.

Prominent historian David Olusoga, who testified in the quartet's defence, welcomed the verdict.

"That statue standing there for 125 years was validating the career of a mass murderer," he told ITV.

"And to people whose ancestors were enslaved by Colston and men like him, it is offensive, and you can talk to thousands of people in Bristol who found it offensive."

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Protest Died Churchill David Bristol June Criminals 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

29 minutes ago
 Education minister highlights libraries significan ..

Education minister highlights libraries significance for youth development

1 second ago
 Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawa ..

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawad Hassan Fawad till 24th

3 minutes ago
 Shock in Kazakhstan after sleepy nation erupts int ..

Shock in Kazakhstan after sleepy nation erupts into violence

3 minutes ago
 DC visits rural areas to check vaccination teams

DC visits rural areas to check vaccination teams

3 minutes ago
 Athletes asked to join trials on Jan 8 for 73rd Pu ..

Athletes asked to join trials on Jan 8 for 73rd Punjab games 2022

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.