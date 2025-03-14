War of words: Myanmar migrants face disinformation in Thailand

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) More than a million people have fled Myanmar's brutal civil war to seek shelter and work in neighbouring Thailand, where experts say nationalists are using disinformation to fuel prejudice against them.

Social media platforms have been flooded by false claims that Myanmar migrant workers were demanding a 700-baht ($21) minimum daily wage -- almost twice that paid to Thais.

One of them attracted millions of views, and a former Thai intelligence heavyweight was among those who shared the images.

Analysts say some Thai authorities deliberately reinforce the nationalistic ideologies that drive xenophobia in the country -- which was invaded by Burma in the 18th century.

That history has mutated into modern fears that workers from Myanmar are "stealing" jobs.

Linn, a 37-year-old factory worker in Bangkok, is still only making the official minimum wage of 400 Baht a day after 17 years in Thailand.

"The clip claiming that Myanmar workers are demanding 700 baht is a fabrication", he said.

Nantiwat Samart, ex-deputy director of Thailand's National Intelligence Agency, was among those who amplified the claim.

Last month, he reuploaded three images from different events, falsely alleging they were of migrant workers demanding 700 baht a day.

"Thais have aided war refugees long enough," he posted on Facebook.

"They all should return from whence they came so that Thais have more jobs."

His post garnered almost 500 comments and was shared nearly 15,000 times, more than any other on the issue.

AFP debunked all of his images, but he did not respond to requests for comment.