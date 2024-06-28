Open Menu

War Of Words Rages At UN Over Women, Gender Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

War of words rages at UN over women, gender rights

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) After warning of increasing attacks on women and gender rights around the world, the UN finds itself a key arena for a war of words over how those rights are defined.

UN rights chief Volker Turk has long warned of "systematic" efforts to strip women of their hard-won rights.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council last week, he highlighted extreme cases like Afghanistan and Iran, but warned the pushback was happening worldwide.

"No country is immune from regression in women's rights," he said, also decrying "ongoing discrimination and exclusion on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity".

The UN itself has meanwhile become a key battleground in the fight.

Diplomats describe growing efforts to remove references to women's rights or to sexual orientation and gender identity that had long gone uncontested in resolutions and texts across the UN system.

"What we're seeing is a concerted effort to push back on issues related to gender and sexual orientation and gender identity in ... the work of international organisations in Geneva broadly," said a woman diplomat based in Geneva, who asked not to be named.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World United Nations Iran Geneva Women From

Recent Stories

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

2 hours ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

2 hours ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

3 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

3 hours ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

5 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

16 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

17 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

17 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

17 hours ago

More Stories From World