War Ordnance Blast in Afghanistan Kills 2 Children, Injures One - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Two children were killed, another child was injured as a result of a detonation of an unexploded ordnance in the Afghan city of Kunduz, Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews reported, citing police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Two children were killed, another child was injured as a result of a detonation of an unexploded ordnance in the Afghan city of Kunduz, Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews reported, citing police.

A blast from the unexploded ordnance resulted in two children killed, and one injured in the Police District 6 in Kunduz.

The explosion occurred while the children were playing with shells left over from the war, the broadcaster wrote on Twitter, citing the Kunduz Police Command.

In May 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) launched an active military operation against the Afghan government forces in connection with the announcement of the final withdrawal of the US troops from the country. Kunduz was invaded by the Taliban on August 6, while on August 15, the Taliban occupied Kabul, and seized power in the country.