War-ravaged Syria Votes With Assad Set To Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:12 PM

Polls opened across Syria Wednesday for a presidential election in which few doubt Bashar al-Assad will extend his grip on power for a fourth term, in a war-battered country mired in economic crisis

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Polls opened across Syria Wednesday for a presidential election in which few doubt Bashar al-Assad will extend his grip on power for a fourth term, in a war-battered country mired in economic crisis.

This is the second election since the start of a decade-long civil war, that has killed more than 388,000 people and displaced half the pre-war population.

Huge election posters glorifying Assad have mushroomed across the two-thirds of the country under government rule.

The state SANA news agency SANA declared voting had started as planned at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) and state television showed long queues forming amid tight security.

Hundreds of students clamoured to vote outside Damascus University.

"I came to vote for Bashar al-Assad because he is the only man who withstood 10 years of war," said 26-year-old Kinan al-Khatib.

Around him, students chanted the slogan used to express support for strongmen around the Arab world: "With our blood and with our souls, we sacrifice our lives for you, Bashar."Syrians can cast their ballots at more than 12,000 polling stations, and results are expected to be announced by Friday evening, 48 hours after polls close.

The election takes place amid the lowest levels of violence since 2011 -- but with an economy in freefall.

