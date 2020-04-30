UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

War-torn Yemen Reports First Virus Deaths Stoking Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

War-torn Yemen reports first virus deaths stoking fears

Yemen has recorded its first two coronavirus deaths, the health minister said late Wednesday, after the war-torn country confirmed five new cases, stoking fears of a major outbreak

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Yemen has recorded its first two coronavirus deaths, the health minister said late Wednesday, after the war-torn country confirmed five new cases, stoking fears of a major outbreak.

Yemen's healthcare system has been blighted by years of war that have driven millions from their homes and plunged the country into what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

On Wednesday, Yemen recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in its second city Aden, the committee monitoring the outbreak said on Twitter.

The country has been largely spared from the effects of the pandemic, with a total of six cases recorded so far -- the first in April in the government-controlled southeastern province of Hadramawt.

"There was an announcement of five cases of coronavirus today -- of those infections there were two deaths," Health Minister Nasser Baoum told Yemen tv.

"We conducted the tests twice, and they were positive," he said. "Therefore, there is no doubt under these worldwide circumstances that we have to announce they were cases of coronavirus until proven otherwise."The deaths come after aid organisations warned any coronavirus outbreak could have dire consequences after six years of civil war.

Related Topics

World United Nations Twitter Yemen Aden April TV From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

18 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

18 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

18 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

17 minutes ago

9 commercial buildings issued NOCs

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.