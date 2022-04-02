UrduPoint.com

War-torn Yemen's Two-month Truce Underway: UN Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 11:18 PM

A two-month truce has started in war-torn Yemen, the UN special envoy said on Saturday, in a rare sign of hope for a country battered by seven years of conflict

"The two-month truce started at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT) tonight. As of tonight, all offensive ground, aerial and naval military operations should cease," Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

The renewable truce, which takes effect on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, will allow 18 fuel ships to access the port of Hodeida, and two commercial flights a week in and out of the capital Sanaa's airport, both under rebel control.

The Huthi rebels and Saudi-led coalition will also meet to agree on opening roads in parts of the country, including Taiz governorate, "to improve civilians' freedom of movement", the statement said.

"The success of this initiative will depend on the warring parties' continued commitment to implementing the truce agreement with its accompanying humanitarian measures," Grundberg said.

"I also hope the goodwill that we saw from all sides in public will translate into long-term de-escalation of inflammatory media rhetoric and hate speech."The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after Iran-backed Huthis took power in the capital Sanaa the previous year, ousting the government.

