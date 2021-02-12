UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

War Veteran Says Will Stop Participating In Hearing On Navalny Slander Case - Prosecutor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:10 PM

War Veteran Says Will Stop Participating in Hearing on Navalny Slander Case - Prosecutor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) World War II veteran Ignat Artemenko will no longer participate in the hearings on the case of against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is accused of slanderous comments about Artemenko, a prosecutor said Friday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the prosecutor read out the statement of the veteran, in which Artemenko complains about "Navalny's inappropriate behavior." A doctor at Artemenko's local hospital told the court that the veteran soldier was advised against persona participation in hearings due to his frail health.

During a previous court session, Artemenko was in his own apartment and present via a videoconference. He fell ill and had to call in an ambulance.

Related Topics

Russia Doctor World War Court Opposition

Recent Stories

‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involvi ..

42 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy of Houthi-laun ..

57 minutes ago

PM will visit Lahore today

2 hours ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

2 hours ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

3 hours ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.