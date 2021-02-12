War Veteran Says Will Stop Participating in Hearing on Navalny Slander Case - Prosecutor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) World War II veteran Ignat Artemenko will no longer participate in the hearings on the case of against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is accused of slanderous comments about Artemenko, a prosecutor said Friday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the prosecutor read out the statement of the veteran, in which Artemenko complains about "Navalny's inappropriate behavior." A doctor at Artemenko's local hospital told the court that the veteran soldier was advised against persona participation in hearings due to his frail health.

During a previous court session, Artemenko was in his own apartment and present via a videoconference. He fell ill and had to call in an ambulance.