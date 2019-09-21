War with Iran to Destroy Saudi Arabia, UAE - Hezbollah Leader

(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will be destroyed in the event of a war with Iran, leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement Hassan Nasrallah said Friday.

In his speech, aired by by al-Mayadeen television, Nasrallah advised Saudi Arabia and the UAE to end the war in Yemen instead of purchasing new air defense systems.

"The Council [of Saudi Arabia and the UAE]: reconsider your points of view, think carefully, and do not bet on the war against Iran, because this war will destroy you ... you have already begun to pay the price of the war against Yemen," Nasrallah stressed.