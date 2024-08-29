Warburton Fires Britain To Opening Win At Paralympics Basketball
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Gregg Warburton starred as Great Britain opened the wheelchair basketball tournament at the Paris Paralympics with a 76-55 win against Germany on Thursday.
Warburton, twice a Paralympic bronze medallist in 2016 and 2020, racked up an impressive 24 points to give his country victory in their first Group A game at the Bercy Arena.
"Opening game, obviously a few nerves, but we got them out of the way early," said Warburton, 27.
"We've got a lot of work still to do, but first one in the books, good start."
The Lancashire-native had both feet amputated when he was six-months-old and was born with an abnormality to his left arm, resulting in it being shorter and having only two fingers.
Despite his dominant performance on the court, Warburton still found faults in his performance: "It's far from perfect. I still missed some easy shots.
"But I'm happy with how the game went and, most importantly, we got a win.
"It was an honour to play in front of such a good crowd," he added of the thousands of fans packed into the arena.
The Britons made a fast start in the first quarter, with captain Philip James Pratt assisting Warburton for their first two-pointer of the tournament.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
Sinner claims 50th win of year at US Open as Alcaraz, Osaka set to dazzle23 minutes ago
-
Castrillo escapes for Vuelta stage as O'Connor protects lead33 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 4 results33 minutes ago
-
Root equals England record of 33 Test centuries, goes joint 10th in all-time list33 minutes ago
-
Poland slashes subsidies for right-wing Law and Justice party1 hour ago
-
Maduro poll rival faces jail if he ignores third summons1 hour ago
-
Key fixtures in new-look UEFA Champions League1 hour ago
-
Holders Real Madrid face Dortmund and Liverpool in new-look Champions League2 hours ago
-
Root's record-equalling century revives England against Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
First Paris Paralympics medals won as French fans roar on swimmer2 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
USA, Britain open with wins at Paralympics basketball2 hours ago