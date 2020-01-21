UrduPoint.com
Warehouse Catches Fire Near Sydney Airport In Australia Reports

Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at a warehouse near the Sydney Airport's Qantas Terminal, sparking concerns on social media that the airport's fuel storage depot might be at risk, Australian media reported.

According to news.com.au, fire broke out on the ground floor of a two-storey warehouse located on Coward Street of Sydney's southern suburb of Mascot in the state of New South Wales.

Authorities have reportedly sent more than 18 crews made up of 70 fire fighters to put out the blaze in addition to two tankers sent by the airport.

The news outlet has also learned from the airport that the fire was not burning near its fuel storage, an assumption voiced by a CNN cameraman from the scene that has ignited concerns across social media, and that its impact on air traffic will be minimal.

Video footage from the scene shows a low-rise building next to numerous similar buildings that is on fire and releasing a thick plume of black smoke into the air.

