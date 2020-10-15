UrduPoint.com
Warehouse With Militants' Ammunition For Provocations Blown Up In Syria - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Warehouse With Militants' Ammunition for Provocations Blown Up in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) A warehouse with ammunition and chlorine-containing substances, prepared by militants for provocations, was blown up in Syria some 13 kilometers (8 miles) north of Idlib, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Wednesday..

"According to our information, on October 11, in the area of the village of Maarrat al-Ikhwan [13 kilometers north of the city of Idlib], a warehouse with ammunition and chlorine-containing substances, prepared by terrorists for chemical provocations, was blown up," Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said.

He added that four militants, including citizens of Europe and North Africa, had died from suffocation at the scene of the explosion.

More Stories From World

