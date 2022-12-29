Warhead of Fallen Ukrainian Missile Not Yet Neutralized - Belarus State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

The warhead of the Ukrainian rocket that fell on the territory of Belarus has not yet been neutralized, it will be taken to a landfill and destroyed, Belarus state media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine's S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile that fell in the Brest Region of Belarus at around 07:00 GMT was shot down by the country's air defense forces.

According to the Belarus 1 broadcaster, one of the missile parts and the warhead are still on the crash site; they will soon be taken to a landfill and destroyed.