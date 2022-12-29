UrduPoint.com

Warhead Of Fallen Ukrainian Missile Not Yet Neutralized - Belarus State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Warhead of Fallen Ukrainian Missile Not Yet Neutralized - Belarus State Media

The warhead of the Ukrainian rocket that fell on the territory of Belarus has not yet been neutralized, it will be taken to a landfill and destroyed, Belarus state media reported on Thursday.

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The warhead of the Ukrainian rocket that fell on the territory of Belarus has not yet been neutralized, it will be taken to a landfill and destroyed, Belarus state media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine's S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile that fell in the Brest Region of Belarus at around 07:00 GMT was shot down by the country's air defense forces.

According to the Belarus 1 broadcaster, one of the missile parts and the warhead are still on the crash site; they will soon be taken to a landfill and destroyed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Brest Belarus Media

Recent Stories

Head of UK Trades Union Congress Warns Sunak of Pa ..

Head of UK Trades Union Congress Warns Sunak of Paying 'Political Price' at 2024 ..

2 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Ashraf invites PTI members to become part ..

Pervaiz Ashraf invites PTI members to become part of NA, play their constitution ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Sibi takes notice of water shortage & low gas p ..

DC Sibi takes notice of water shortage & low gas pressure

2 minutes ago
 LHC declines plea to stop NAB proceedings against ..

LHC declines plea to stop NAB proceedings against Farhat Shahzadi, others

2 minutes ago
 Cops pinned promotional badges

Cops pinned promotional badges

10 minutes ago
 SAPM Tasneem Qureshi for enhancement of women's ro ..

SAPM Tasneem Qureshi for enhancement of women's role in business sector

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.