Warholm Leads 400m Hurdles Contenders Into Semis

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Defending champion Karsten Warholm safely advanced to the semi-finals of the men's Olympic 400m hurdles after winning his heat at the Stade de France on Monday.

Warholm, who set the world record when winning gold at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games, clocked 47.57sec in scorching early morning weather in Paris.

"I think this is the second-fastest heat I have ever done. It felt very good," said Warholm, the three-time world champion.

"Even running such a fast time, it felt very smooth. The time was surprisingly good.

"I slowed down at the last hurdle, so I am very surprised by the result. This time is almost the same as when I won the gold in Doha at the 2019 world championships.

"But we also have the semi-final so I need to be smart.

"

Also progressing with ease were the Norwegian's main rivals for gold: American Rai Benjamin and Brazilian Alison Dos Santos.

Benjamin eased up a full 30 metres from the line to win the opening heat in 48.82sec ahead of Jamaican Jaheel Hyde and Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands.

Dos Santos was a comfortable third behind heat winner Rasmus Magi of Estonia and American CJ Allen.

The Jamaican pair of Roshawn Clarke and Malik James-King won the fourth and fifth heats in 48.17 and 48.21sec respectively.

Warholm said the depth in talent in the gruelling event was ever-widening, with Benjamin and Dos Santos both running fast times this season -- and beating the Norwegian -- and several more hurdlers coming through.

