Warholm sets hurdles world record at Diamond League, Holloway shocked

Xiamen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Karsten Warholm broke the men's 300m hurdles world record on Saturday at the opening Diamond League meeting of the season in Xiamen, but Olympic 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway suffered a shock defeat.

The 29-year-old Norwegian 400m hurdles world record holder crossed the finish line in a blistering 33.05 seconds, taking 0.21 seconds off his own mark set four years ago in the little-run event.

"I thought it was a very good race and a little bit surprised over how easy my legs were feeling out the last bend," said Warholm, who won gold in the 400m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and silver in Paris last year.

"This is a very good test for speed and hurdles so it is a very good first race for me," he said.

"I am looking to win as much as I can."

US sprint hurdles star Holloway finished last after leading for much of his race but losing momentum disastrously after the eighth hurdle.

The three-time world champion trailed across the line in 13.72sec, way behind fellow American Cordell Tinch, who won in 13.06.

Faith Kipyegon came within 0.23sec of breaking a decades-old world record in the women's 1000m, finishing in 2min 29.21sec.

"It went how I wanted just to start my season in a good way," said the Kenyan. "I wanted to do my personal best which was very close to the world record."

Swedish superstar Armand "Mondo" Duplantis won the pole vault comfortably with a jump of 5.92m, but failed with three attempts at 6.01 in a performance that never threatened his world record of 6.

27 set in February.

- Duplantis wind woe -

"It was not the easiest day out there", said Duplantis. "We had a little bit of trouble with the wind."

Duplantis said he had "work to do" before next weekend's meeting in Keqiao, China.

"Hopefully, we can get after it a little bit better in Keqiao and jump a little bit higher," he said.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine won the high jump after clearing 1.97m on her first attempt.

"I am so happy that I opened my season with a win," said the Olympic and world champion, who has been battling back from a heel injury.

"It is a great sign for me. For me it is important to not feel any pain. Hope the next Diamond League will be a higher result."

Zhang Mingkun had the home fans cheering as he took China's only victory of the night in the men's long jump, but he left it late with his leap of 8.18m on his fifth attempt that proved just enough to beat Australia's Liam Adcock (8.15).

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet edged world record holder Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia to win the women's 5000m, finishing in 14:27.12.

"I said just let me start my season well", Chebet said. "I am so happy to see that my speed is still there."

Tsegay said after the race that she was battling a "strong flu" but that she was happy and vowed to "come back strong".

"Yesterday is gone, today is today, tomorrow is another day", she said. "Everything is possible tomorrow."

