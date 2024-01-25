Warming World Dampening Winter Sports In Canada
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Christmas was without snow, then temperatures seesawed throughout January in much of Canada, as the increasing effects of climate change drastically dampen the country's winter sports season.
January is historically the coldest month of the year, but at Ignace-Bourget Park in Montreal, hockey nets had yet to be installed mid-month.
Instead, workers took advantage of a rare day when temperatures plunged below freezing to apply a thin layer of water to thicken new ice.
"I've been working for the city of Montreal for 20 years, and it's really unusual to have ice rinks opening so late," Martin Letendre, wearing a fluorescent orange coat and crampons on his boots, told AFP.
With his team, he works day and night to ready rinks for skating. But weeks after the Christmas holidays, most of the city's approximately 250 outdoor ice rinks remained closed to the public.
"Normally, we aim to open them before Christmas, on December 21 or 22, but this year unfortunately, it is later," he laments.
The mercury must drop to -4 degrees Celsius (25 degrees Fahrenheit) or below and hold steady for three consecutive days to achieve a proper thickness of around fifteen centimeters (six inches), Letendre explains.
"This year, it's been even longer before the cold set in," Charles-Antoine Rondeau told AFP when reporters visited Jarry Park and found its three ice rinks closed.
"It's unfortunate, it upsets our traditions a little," explained the teacher, nostalgic for skating outings he went on with his family when he was a child.
"When we see that, we inevitably say that it has a link with global warming, and it's worrying because we can already see the difference now," said Juliette Rougerie, who went jogging because she was unable to go for her usual skate.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue bilateral cooperation1 minute ago
-
Williams brothers fire Athletic past Barca into Copa semis31 minutes ago
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles towards Yellow Sea: Seoul military41 minutes ago
-
Guerreiro gets Bayern back on track as Union coach clashes with Sane41 minutes ago
-
Tesla sees slower 2024 volume growth as earnings miss estimates41 minutes ago
-
Liverpool survive Fulham scare to book League Cup final date with Chelsea41 minutes ago
-
US approves inspection program to return Boeing 737 MAX to service41 minutes ago
-
Pope to visit Papua New Guinea in August51 minutes ago
-
Six sentenced to death for 2021 Ghana coup plot1 hour ago
-
Defendant convicted in Japan arson trial, sentencing later: media1 hour ago
-
Russia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting over plane crash1 hour ago
-
Trump-Biden rematch looms after New Hampshire win8 hours ago