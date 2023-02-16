UrduPoint.com

Warner Bros To Continue Saga Of World's Most Famous Boy Wizard - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023

Warner Brothers Studio has started working on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in a bid to bring the much-loved lead actors together for the ninth time, The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Warner Brothers Studio has started working on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in a bid to bring the much-loved lead actors together for the ninth time, The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

"Warner Bros are currently looking at how to bring The Cursed Child to the big screen," a source told the newspaper.

The company has been mulling this step since the success of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play at London's Palace Theater in July 2016, the source said, though adding that the development of the film was at a very early stage.

"The dream would be to have major stars returning, including Daniel Radcliffe, but that is still incredibly far off," The Sun quoted the source as saying.

The eight-episode Harry Potter is produced by Warner Bros. based on the books by UK writer Joanne Rowling better known by her pen name J.K. Rowling. The first Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone movie was released in cinemas on November 16, 2001. The final Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2 movie was released in 2011, after which another Fantastic Beasts film series about the events leading up to the main saga, also based on Rowling's book of the same name, were released.

