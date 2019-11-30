UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warner Hits Rare Triple Century Against Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:16 PM

Warner hits rare triple century against Pakistan

Australia opener David Warner hit a rare triple century during the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide on Saturday, joining an elite group of players to reach the milestone.

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Australia opener David Warner hit a rare triple century during the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide on Saturday, joining an elite group of players to reach the milestone.

The 33-year-old brought up the mark with a boundary off Mohammad Abbas, smashing 37 fours in the near-faultless 389-ball innings. He has been at the crease for nearly nine hours.

His only stroke of luck came on 226 when he was caught in the gully, only for the umpire to call Muhammad Musa's delivery a no-ball.

Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series.

The West Indies Brian Lara's 400 not out against England at St John's in 2004 remains the highest Test score of all time.

The opener's heroics in Adelaide followed his 154 in the first Test at Brisbane last week -- his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering.

It has been a big turnaround for the former Australian vice-captain, who managed just 95 runs in 10 innings during this year's Ashes series in England.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Century Australia Adelaide Brisbane David Azhar Ali Karun Nair Mohammad Abbas 2016 All Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Y-Series Portfolio: Launches Y19 With ..

21 minutes ago

ANF seizes over 4 kilogram heroin from passengers ..

16 seconds ago

Crimes against orphan girls at Darul Aman: CJP app ..

42 minutes ago

Ukrainian Armed Forces Violated Ceasefire in Donba ..

18 seconds ago

Unrelenting lockdown and military siege on 118th c ..

19 seconds ago

England harbour hopes of big fightback to save New ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.