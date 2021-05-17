UrduPoint.com
WarnerMedia And Discovery To Merge, Forming Media Giant: Statement

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:11 PM

WarnerMedia and Discovery to merge, forming media giant: statement

US telecommunications giant AT&T announced Monday a merger between its WarnerMedia unit -- which owns CNN and HBO -- and Discovery media, creating a streaming giant that could compete with Netflix and Disney+

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :US telecommunications giant AT&T announced Monday a merger between its WarnerMedia unit -- which owns CNN and HBO -- and Discovery media, creating a streaming giant that could compete with Netflix and Disney+.

The deal will "combine WarnerMedia's premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's leading nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a premier, standalone global entertainment company," a statement from the companies said.

More Stories From World

