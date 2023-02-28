(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) ON-DON, Russia, February 28 (Sputnik) - The system of informing and alerting the population will be tested in Russia's Rostov region bordering Donetsk People's Republic on March 1 from 07:00-08:00 GMT, the press service of the regional government said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, March 1, from 10:00 till 11:00 (Moscow time) the system of warning and informing the population will be tested in 55 municipal units of the Rostov region involving all available technical means of the notification, including electrosirens, street loudspeakers, transmitting installations," the statement said.

During the testing period, the message "Technical check" will be transmitted on ten Federal television channels and three radio stations, while all programs will be interrupted, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that servers of several radio stations and television channels were hacked and air raid warnings were broadcast in some Russian regions, including Rostov region. The Russian Emergencies Ministry said those warnings were fake.