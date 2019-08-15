UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warnings Over Channel Migrant Crossings After Victim Missing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:13 PM

Warnings over Channel migrant crossings after victim missing

British and French campaigners have warned about the dangers of migrant Channel crossings after a woman attempting the journey went missing after falling into the sea last week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :British and French campaigners have warned about the dangers of migrant Channel crossings after a woman attempting the journey went missing after falling into the sea last week.

If confirmed, the woman's death would be the first casualty in what is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Lisa Doyle, director of advocacy at Britain's Refugee Council, called for "more safe and regular routes of travel" for migrants, warning that the trip through heavy marine traffic was "treacherous".

"This border kills, silently," said Calais Migrant Solidarity, a French non-governmental organisation, protesting against border enforcement policies it says are becoming "more and more violent".

British rescuers launched a search last Friday after reports that three people with life jackets had fallen into the sea from a boat carrying migrants across the Channel.

Two of the missing migrants were found but a woman remained unaccounted for. The search, which also involved Belgian and French coastguards, was suspended on Saturday.

The UK Home Office interior ministry on Monday said a "thorough and extensive" air and sea search had been carried out and it would pursue an investigation into the incident.

"Crossing the Channel in a small boat is a huge risk. The criminal gangs who perpetuate this are ruthless and do not care about loss of life," the ministry said in a statement.

Dozens of migrants have made the crossing in recent days.

Two were intercepted by British border guards last week crossing the 21-mile (33-kilometre) waterway in a kayak.

French authorities also last week rescued 11 migrants attempting the crossing after their boat capsized.

Related Topics

UK World Interior Ministry Traffic Calais Border Criminals Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Hazlewood in the wickets on Ashes return

1 minute ago

Unexploded WWII bomb found in Kremlin

1 minute ago

India failed to suppress freedom struggle of Kashm ..

7 minutes ago

Last Dutch Province Forms Coalition Gov't Leaving ..

7 minutes ago

US Senator Demands Information From Facebook on Us ..

7 minutes ago

Russians hail 'hero' pilot after Moscow emergency ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.