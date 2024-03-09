Warnock steps down as Aberdeen boss after Scottish Cup win

(@FahadShabbir)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Neil Warnock's brief spell as Aberdeen manager came to a surprise end on Saturday, just minutes after his struggling side reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Warnock's team beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at Pittodrie, but the club announced the 75-year-old had "stepped aside" soon after the final whistle in the quarter-final clash.

Warnock was hired by Aberdeen on February 5 with the former Sheffield United boss accepting the job until the end of the season.

He had replaced the sacked Barry Robson in the hope of lifting struggling Aberdeen away from the relegation zone but did not earn a single win in his six Scottish Premiership matches.

Warnock leaves with Aberdeen in 10th place, four points above the relegation zone.

"I said I'd try to help them out and give them my advice. My advice is to get a new manager in as soon as possible now," Warnock said in his post-match farewell press conference.

"They're well down the line and it needs an overhaul in the summer. There's no use waiting until then and they've listened to me.

"I'm glad I've been able to get the fans to the semi-final.

It was a really good way to end.

"I'm disappointed I won't lead them out at Hampden but some lucky man will come in to do that."

Warnock described his time at Pittodrie as "up and down".

He was criticised after the Dons lost 2-1 against St Mirren last weekend despite leading with 95 minutes on the clock.

"I didn't enjoy last week after the St Mirren game. I did think what am I doing here at 75?" he said.

"But I knew I had to be the one to get everyone going on Monday because you don't have time to dwell."

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack added: "The club would like to thank both Neil and Ronnie Jepson for their efforts.

"With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded."

Warnock came out of retirement last year and kept relegation-threatened Huddersfield in the English Championship but left the job in September.

The former Crystal Palace and QPR boss has won eight promotions and holds the record for the most league games managed in England, with 1,626 matches during his time at 15 clubs.