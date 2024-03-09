Warnock Steps Down As Aberdeen Boss After Scottish Cup Win
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Neil Warnock's brief spell as Aberdeen manager came to a surprise end on Saturday, just minutes after his struggling side reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals.
Warnock's team beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at Pittodrie, but the club announced the 75-year-old had "stepped aside" soon after the final whistle in the quarter-final clash.
Warnock was hired by Aberdeen on February 5 with the former Sheffield United boss accepting the job until the end of the season.
He had replaced the sacked Barry Robson in the hope of lifting struggling Aberdeen away from the relegation zone but did not earn a single win in his six Scottish Premiership matches.
Warnock leaves with Aberdeen in 10th place, four points above the relegation zone.
"I said I'd try to help them out and give them my advice. My advice is to get a new manager in as soon as possible now," Warnock said in his post-match farewell press conference.
"They're well down the line and it needs an overhaul in the summer. There's no use waiting until then and they've listened to me.
"I'm glad I've been able to get the fans to the semi-final.
It was a really good way to end.
"I'm disappointed I won't lead them out at Hampden but some lucky man will come in to do that."
Warnock described his time at Pittodrie as "up and down".
He was criticised after the Dons lost 2-1 against St Mirren last weekend despite leading with 95 minutes on the clock.
"I didn't enjoy last week after the St Mirren game. I did think what am I doing here at 75?" he said.
"But I knew I had to be the one to get everyone going on Monday because you don't have time to dwell."
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack added: "The club would like to thank both Neil and Ronnie Jepson for their efforts.
"With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded."
Warnock came out of retirement last year and kept relegation-threatened Huddersfield in the English Championship but left the job in September.
The former Crystal Palace and QPR boss has won eight promotions and holds the record for the most league games managed in England, with 1,626 matches during his time at 15 clubs.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From World
-
Italy stun Scotland to claim first Six Nations home win in 11 years7 minutes ago
-
Spain's Martin takes pole for Qatar MotoGP, Bagnaia on second row7 minutes ago
-
Soaring food prices dampen Ramadan spirits in Nigeria47 minutes ago
-
Three things we learned from India-England Test series47 minutes ago
-
Shaista Ikramullah's painting unveiled at UN human rights HQ in Geneva2 hours ago
-
Thushara hat-trick hands Sri Lanka series win over Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka third T20 scores2 hours ago
-
Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with right ahead3 hours ago
-
India may make more troubles against China, other neighbors: Chinese Scholar3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's embassy holds well-attended event showcasing country's culture, apparel5 hours ago
-
Crusaders suffer third straight Super Rugby loss as Hurricanes stay unbeaten6 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka third T20 scores6 hours ago