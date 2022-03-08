Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Ukraine has stepped up calls for Western allies to supply military jets in the face of the Russian invasion, but quickly providing war planes would be highly unusual and risky

Paris, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine has stepped up calls for Western allies to supply military jets in the face of the Russian invasion, but quickly providing war planes would be highly unusual and risky.

"We are people and it is your humanitarian duty to protect us," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, after Russian forces pressed their advance toward major cities.

"If you don't, if you don't give us at least planes so we can protect ourselves, there's only one thing to conclude: you want us to be killed very slowly," he warned.

Ukraine's air force fleet consists of ageing Soviet-era MiG-29 and Sukhoi-27 jets, used for aerial combat or supporting ground troops, and heavier Sukhoi-25 jets to take out ground targets, according to the Military Balance assessment by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

These are the only planes Ukrainian pilots could fly immediately without additional training -- no NATO or other European ally shows any appetite for taking part directly and risking being deemed a co-combattant by Moscow.

"We must stop this war without becoming warring parties ourselves," said French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

It's the same reason NATO has ruled out trying to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite repeated requests by Kyiv.