UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warren Becomes Latest Rival To Endorse Biden For President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:34 PM

Warren becomes latest rival to endorse Biden for president

Former White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed her onetime rival Joe Biden, becoming the final major Democratic candidate to publicly support his presidential bid

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Former White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed her onetime rival Joe Biden, becoming the final major Democratic candidate to publicly support his presidential bid.

The formal backing from Warren, a progressive senator from Massachusetts, comes two days after ex-candidate Bernie Sanders announced his backing for Biden, and 24 hours after Barack Obama formally endorsed his two-term vice president.

"We can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American," Warren said in a video message, referring to the Republican incumbent.

"And that's why I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States." Warren's pledge of support is the latest boost for the centrist stalwart Biden, who has been the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee since his lone remaining rival Sanders quit the race last week.

Warren -- who built her campaign around a promise to end a corrupt" Washington system that she said rewarded the wealthy and fueled economic inequality -- dropped out in early March.

Biden has surged since he righted his listing campaign ship by winning the South Carolina Primary on February 29 and most of the subsequent contests.

Warren has hammered Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, warning that his administration lacks a comprehensive plan to end the crisis that has so far killed 26,000 people in the United States.

"In this moment of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good effective government," she said.

Warren framed Biden as a politician of grace and grit who has spent nearly his entire life in public service and has the experience and dedication to "rebuild and transform" the nation.

The 70-year-old spoke of seeing Biden's capabilities up close when he was vice president and she was helping the White House establish a financial watchdog agency.

"He knows that a government run with integrity, competence and heart will save lives and save livelihoods," she said.

Biden, 77, now has the endorsement of all former major Democratic candidates, including Senator Kamala Harris, who has been discussed as a potential vice presidential pick.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Washington White House Trump United States February March All From Government Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

51 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

51 minutes ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Canada Hits 27,557 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 954 D ..

2 minutes ago

Germany hails G20 debt halt as 'historic internati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.