Warren Gatland to leave job as Wales coach: reports

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Warren Gatland is set to leave his role as Wales head coach midway through the Six Nations after a record 14 consecutive international defeats, it was widely reported on Tuesday.

Wales, who finished bottom of the Six Nations last year with five defeats, are on course for another embarrassing whitewash after a 22-15 loss in Italy at the weekend.

They face a daunting task against two-time defending champions Ireland on February 22 in Cardiff before a trip to Scotland and a home fixture against England.

The Daily Mail said official confirmation of the end of 61-year-old Gatland's second spell in the Wales hotseat was likely to come from the Welsh Rugby Union later on Tuesday.

Former Australia coach Michael Cheika, Glasgow coach Franco Smith and Ireland interim boss Simon Easterby are reportedly in the frame as potential successors.

Gatland's position came under formal review after the November internationals, which featured defeats against Fiji, Australia and South Africa.

Speaking at the time, WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said she would "make no secret of the fact that his position was on the line as we undertook our review".

The New Zealander, contracted until the 2027 Rugby World Cup, admitted last month his job was on the line after a dire 2024.

"I am conscious and well aware that if things don't improve, then there is likely to be a change from the union," he said before the start of the Six Nations.

"I have been pretty straight up about it, but for me it is about rising to the challenge of making sure we go out there and perform well."

But Wales were hammered 43-0 by France in their opening game of the Six Nations before their defeat at the weekend, which was Wales' first loss in Rome for 18 years.

The proud rugby nation have slumped to a new low of 12th in the world rankings, below Georgia.

Gatland replaced compatriot Wayne Pivac in December 2022, returning to a job in which he had enjoyed marked success in his first spell in charge, from 2007 to 2019.

That yielded four Six Nations titles -- including three Grand Slams -- and two appearances in World Cup semi-finals.

Gatland's team registered just one win in the 2023 Six Nations, but the former British and Irish Lions coach led them to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in France later that year.

Wales have not won a Test match since beating Georgia in the pool stages of that tournament, with defeat to Argentina in the quarter-finals marking the start of their miserable run.

Gatland had to work against the backdrop of a threatened strike by Wales players early in his second stint, linked to a deep financial crisis in the Welsh game.

He has also had to cope with the retirements of a host of experienced players including Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb, Dan Biggar, Josh Navidi, Leigh Halfpenny and George North.