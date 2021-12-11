UrduPoint.com

Warring Libyan Armed Forces Agree To Unite Army - Acting Commander Of LNA

Commanders of confronting armed forces in Libya held a meeting on Saturday in the city of Sirte and agreed on uniting militaries, acting Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Abdulrazzak al-Nazuri said

The meeting between al-Nazuri and his counterpart from the rival forces, Chief of General Staff of the National Unity Government Mohammed Al-Haddad, has become the first since 2014, when Libya divided into East and West.

"We, the military, agreed to unite the army.

Hopefully, it will happen soon without any meddling with our military affairs. We are waiting for the 5+5 Committee to join our meetings. The meetings will be regular without any foreign interference. We are responsible for the defense of our motherland, constitution, and conservation of the army," al-Nazuri said, as broadcast by the Libyan Al-Hadath TV-channel.

The commander added that the military from both sides were "far from political disagreements and political parties."

