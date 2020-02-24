Warring Parties in Libya Agree to Draft Ceasefire Deal - UN

Warring parties in Libya have agreed to a draft ceasefire deal that would allow for the safe return of civilians to their homes, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said on Monday after a meeting of the Joint Military Commission (JMC) in Geneva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Warring parties in Libya have agreed to a draft ceasefire deal that would allow for the safe return of civilians to their homes, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said on Monday after a meeting of the Joint Military Commission (JMC) in Geneva.

"UNSMIL and the two parties prepared a draft ceasefire agreement to facilitate the safe return of civilians to their areas with the implementation of a joint monitoring mechanism under the auspices of UNSMIL and the JMC," UNSMIL said in a statement.

The parties have agreed to present the draft agreement to their leaderships for further consultations, UNSMIL said.

They also scheduled their next meeting in March in order to resume the discussions.

"UNSMIL renews its call for both parties to fully abide by the current truce and the protection of the civilian population and properties and vital infrastructure," the statement said.

Libya has been torn apart between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) for years since the overthrow and assassination of its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions escalated last year after the LNA began its operation to retake the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.