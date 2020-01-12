Warring Sides in Syrian Province of Idlib Cease Military Activities Starting Sunday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) All conflicting parties in the Syrian province of Idlib ceased military activities starting Sunday midnight.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday that Russia and Turkey agreed to introduce a ceasefire in the province, starting at 0:00 local time (22:00 GMT) on January 12.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army has prepared three humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Idlib, a local military source told Sputnik.

"Three corridors are located in the area of the cities of Al-Hobeit in the south of Idlib, Abu Adh Dhuhur in the east, and Al-Hadher in the south of Aleppo province," the source said.

On December 19, the Syrian army started a new military operation in southeastern Idlib to clear the area of terrorists, including the Islamic State and Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front (both terrorist organizations are banned in Russia). By December 24, more than 40 villages in Idlib had been retaken by the government troops.

Idlib is the last stronghold of militants in the Arab republic. According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's civil conflict.