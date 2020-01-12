UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warring Sides In Syrian Province Of Idlib Cease Military Activities Starting Sunday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 03:10 AM

Warring Sides in Syrian Province of Idlib Cease Military Activities Starting Sunday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) All conflicting parties in the Syrian province of Idlib ceased military activities starting Sunday midnight.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday that Russia and Turkey agreed to introduce a ceasefire in the province, starting at 0:00 local time (22:00 GMT) on January 12.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army has prepared three humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Idlib, a local military source told Sputnik.

"Three corridors are located in the area of the cities of Al-Hobeit in the south of Idlib, Abu Adh Dhuhur in the east, and Al-Hadher in the south of Aleppo province," the source said.

On December 19, the Syrian army started a new military operation in southeastern Idlib to clear the area of terrorists, including the Islamic State and Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front (both terrorist organizations are banned in Russia). By December 24, more than 40 villages in Idlib had been retaken by the government troops.

Idlib is the last stronghold of militants in the Arab republic. According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's civil conflict.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Army Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo January December Sunday All Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

2 hours ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

3 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

4 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.