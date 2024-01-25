Warriors Pay Tribute To Coach Milojevic In First Game After Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 11:30 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Golden State Warriors paid an emotional tribute to Dejan Milojevic on Wednesday as the team returned to play for the first time since the Serbian assistant coach died last week from a heart attack.
In a moving pre-game ceremony ahead of the Warriors' 134-112 home win over Atlanta, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr led a lengthy ovation to salute the 46-year-old affectionately known as "Deki".
Warriors players wore team jerseys emblazoned with Milojevic's name while the Serbian national anthem was played in honor of the late coach.
Players then placed their jerseys on Milojevic's usual seat on the Warriors bench.
Warriors players also wore t-shirts with the word "Brate" -- "brother" in Serbian -- during the warm-up. That gesture was mirrored in Dallas, where Mavericks star Luka Doncic wore the same t-shirt ahead of his team's clash with Phoenix.
"The world lost a beautiful soul last week," Kerr told a hushed Chase Center crowd on Wednesday. "Deki was a wonderful friend, a hell of a basketball coach, a great man and most importantly, a beautiful grandson, son, husband and father.
"What he meant to us is a huge part of who we are. He's a part of our soul. The outpouring of love that we received this past week from all over the world ... is a direct reflection of the joy and love that he brought to everybody he met.
"So tonight, rather than a moment of silence, I'd like for all of us to give Deki an ovation that he can hear up in heaven."
While several Warriors players appeared to be overcome with emotion during the tributes, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green both choking back tears, the team were able to rally to victory over Atlanta.
Stephen Curry finished with 25 points, Thompson bagged 24, while Jonathan Kuminga poured in 25 off the bench from a perfect 11-of-11 shooting display.
Curry admitted the emotion of the occasion had been challenging.
"It was tough," Curry said after the game. "It's been a very long week for everybody in our organization, understanding how we wanted to honor, and pay tribute to Deki and what he meant to our family.
"It's tough looking over at his chair. But coach challenged us to utilize all those emotions and get lost in the game. It was weird at first but this is our sanctuary.
"We know Deki would like nothing more than to see us go out there and compete as best we can. It feels really good to get a win."
Milojevic, who played in Spain and Turkey as well as his homeland, where he began his coaching career, joined the Warriors as an assistant in 2021.
He was part of the staff on the team that won the NBA championship in 2022.
He died last week after collapsing during a team dinner in Salt Lake City, plunging the Warriors and the NBA community into mourning.
Warriors players will play with a patch bearing Milojevic's initials -- "DM" -- on team jerseys for the remainder of the season. A DM logo inside a heart will also remain on the Warriors home court for the rest of the season.
Recent Stories
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
More Stories From World
-
Williams brothers fire Athletic past Barca into Copa semis1 minute ago
-
Prices of China's major bulk commodities mostly lower1 minute ago
-
China's Guizhou to build complete new energy industrial chain1 minute ago
-
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei1 minute ago
-
Airbus launches its first global aircraft recycling project in southwest China1 minute ago
-
HRH crown prince receives message from President of Costa Rica11 minutes ago
-
Health Ministry: no need to worry about Hypothetical 'disease X'21 minutes ago
-
Japan craft made successful pin-point landing, space agency says51 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index opens 0.57 pct higher51 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council set to hold emergency session on downing of Russian plane Thursday1 hour ago
-
Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter2 hours ago
-
Guerreiro gets Bayern back on track as Union coach clashes with Sane2 hours ago