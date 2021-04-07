Warsaw Accuses Minsk of Persecuting Poles Based on Nationality

The Belarusian government persecutes Poles on the basis of their nationality, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister, told Radio Poland on Wednesday

Last month, both countries mutually expelled several diplomats from their territories over the conflict on an unofficial event dedicated to the "doomed soldiers," a term describing various anti-Soviet and anti-Communist Polish movements that were formed in the later stages of World War II and its aftermath. Minsk asked the Polish consul in Brest, Jerzy Timofeyuk, to leave the country because he participated in the event. In response, Poland expelled two Belarusian consuls.

"It is amazing that in the 21st century, a dictator from across the eastern border persecutes his citizens just because they belong to another nationality. In this case, we are talking about Polish nationality," Dworczyk said, adding that the Polish government makes significant efforts to assist Polish nationals abroad.

In March, the Belarusian authorities detained Polish activist Andzelika Borys, the head of the unregistered Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), and sentenced her to 15 days in prison for violating rules related to organizing mass events.

The country's Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case against Borys and several other individuals for deliberate actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred and for the rehabilitation of Nazism.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the individuals who have been presenting themselves as ZPB members have held several illegal mass events involving minors in Grodno and other Belarusian cities, attracting minors to honor the participants of anti-Soviet gangs that operated during and after World War II, committing robberies and murders of the civilian population in Belarus.

In October, Belarus urged Poland and Lithuania to reduce their diplomatic presence in the country from 50 to 18 staffers and 25 to 14 staffers, respectively. Minsk also recalled its ambassadors from both countries over Poland and Lithuania's alleged interference in Belarus' internal affairs.