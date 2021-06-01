UrduPoint.com
Warsaw Analyzing Detention Of Russian Opposition Activist Onboard Polish Plane

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Warsaw Analyzing Detention of Russian Opposition Activist Onboard Polish Plane

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Poland is looking into the situation with Andrey Pivovarov, the former head of now-defunct opposition group Open Russia (recognized in 2017 as undesirable in Russia), who was pulled off the plane of a Polish LOT flight in the St. Petersburg airport, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Pivovarov was detained in the Pulkovo airport. According to him, investigators had filed a case against him for cooperating with an undesirable organization.

"Now we are analyzing the data which we are receiving from LOT as well as the Civil Aviation Authority.

We will together analyze what happened there, including in the context of international law and aviation law. Based on this analysis, we will make exact decisions," Przydacz said as broadcast by Polish tv channel Telewizja Polska.

According to him, if the analysis shows that the incident is a violation of norms, Poland will react and demand explanations, including through diplomatic channels.

Przydacz added that Warsaw is ready to consider the actions of Russian authorities as "a provocation."

