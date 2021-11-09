Warsaw Calling for Sanctions on Individuals, Entities Involved in Migrant Border Crisis

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Tuesday for immediately slapping sanctions on all individuals and entities that played a role in the migrant crisis on the border with Belaru

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Tuesday for immediately slapping sanctions on all individuals and entities that played a role in the migrant crisis on the border with Belarus.

"Sanctions must be immediately imposed on all the individuals and entities involved in this horrific hybrid attack," the ministry wrote on Twitter.