UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Calling For Sanctions On Individuals, Entities Involved In Migrant Border Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:59 AM

Warsaw Calling for Sanctions on Individuals, Entities Involved in Migrant Border Crisis

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Tuesday for immediately slapping sanctions on all individuals and entities that played a role in the migrant crisis on the border with Belaru

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Tuesday for immediately slapping sanctions on all individuals and entities that played a role in the migrant crisis on the border with Belarus.

"Sanctions must be immediately imposed on all the individuals and entities involved in this horrific hybrid attack," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Attack Twitter Belarus Border All

Recent Stories

BISE Sargodha announces SSC-part 1 result

BISE Sargodha announces SSC-part 1 result

10 seconds ago
 Migrants From Mideast Staying in Belarus Legally, ..

Migrants From Mideast Staying in Belarus Legally, No Violations Recorded-Interio ..

12 seconds ago
 Nicaraguan President Calls EU, European Parliament ..

Nicaraguan President Calls EU, European Parliament Fascist After Re-election Cri ..

14 seconds ago
 AED1.7 billion ADNOC Distribution&#039;s net profi ..

AED1.7 billion ADNOC Distribution&#039;s net profit for 9 months

15 minutes ago
 Bilawal criticizes govt for talks with banned TTP

Bilawal criticizes govt for talks with banned TTP

19 minutes ago
 Germany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Mig ..

Germany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis - Seehofer

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.