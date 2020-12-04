Warsaw Calls for EU, US Engagement Amid Boosted Russian Military Presence in Mediterranean

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Polish foreign ministry's undersecretary of state, Marcin Przydacz, called on Friday for more engagement of the European Union and the United States amid Russia's increased military presence in the Mediterranean region.

"In the context of the growing presence of Russia in the region, I would say that the Russian military presence in the region has increased substantially, there are Russian military facilities in Syria, actors Libya and there are operations with Egypt .

.. We welcome more engagement of the US and more engagement of the EU and the EU-US cooperation in that regard," Przydacz said at the MED 2020 virtual conference.

Poland supports strengthening EU defense activities in line with the NATO policy, the undersecretary of state added.

"All of us, we are NATO members, that's the main task for NATO to secure us, to provide us with the feeling that we are living in a secure atmosphere all around our continent," Przydacz noted.