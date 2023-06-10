Warsaw Cannot Exclude Private Polish Firm May Be Involved in Nord Stream Attacks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) A senior Polish national security official told The Wall Street Journal on Saturday the country's authorities were not involved in the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, however, cannot exclude the participation of some private Polish entity in the operation.

In early March, German magazine Der Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.

"I can assure you that no Polish institution is involved in this story, and this is not a state case," the official told the newspaper, adding "I cannot exclude that some Polish company or whatever is involved in this case."

Other polish officials said that they doubted the Andromeda was involved in the destruction of the pipelines, according to the report.

Additionally, German officials familiar with the investigation told the news outlet that there was no evidence at the moment that the Polish authorities were somehow engaged in the attacks on the gas infrastructure.