UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Cannot Exclude Private Polish Firm May Be Involved In Nord Stream Attacks - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Warsaw Cannot Exclude Private Polish Firm May Be Involved in Nord Stream Attacks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) A senior Polish national security official told The Wall Street Journal on Saturday the country's authorities were not involved in the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, however, cannot exclude the participation of some private Polish entity in the operation.

In early March, German magazine Der Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.

"I can assure you that no Polish institution is involved in this story, and this is not a state case," the official told the newspaper, adding "I cannot exclude that some Polish company or whatever is involved in this case."

Other polish officials said that they doubted the Andromeda was involved in the destruction of the pipelines, according to the report.

Additionally, German officials familiar with the investigation told the news outlet that there was no evidence at the moment that the Polish authorities were somehow engaged in the attacks on the gas infrastructure.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Company Rent Nord March Gas

Recent Stories

UN Deputy Secretary-General urges world to take a ..

UN Deputy Secretary-General urges world to take a quantum leap in climate action

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

11 hours ago
 Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

11 hours ago
 Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: ..

Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: Caretaker minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.