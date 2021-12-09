UrduPoint.com

Warsaw City Hospitals Running Low On Covid Ventilators

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:11 AM

Warsaw city hospitals running low on Covid ventilators

Warsaw city hall said Wednesday that ventilators for coronavirus patients were in short supply at municipal hospitals, as Poland -- a country with one of the EU's lowest vaccination levels -- battles high infection numbers

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Warsaw city hall said Wednesday that ventilators for coronavirus patients were in short supply at municipal hospitals, as Poland -- a country with one of the EU's lowest vaccination levels -- battles high infection numbers.

"According to the figures that we received today, there wasn't a single free ventilator for Covid patients," said Warsaw deputy spokeswoman Marzena Wojewodzka.

"This is of course a worrying sign... We're also still seeing that most of these patients are not vaccinated," she told AFP.

She said nine ventilators had to be sourced from other wards, as the 104 available for Covid patients were not enough.

She noted that she was referring only to municipal hospitals and did not have figures for university or government facilities located in the capital.

Poland is currently the 20th hardest-hit country in the world in terms of coronavirus cases compared to its population, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday, with an incidence rate of 433.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last week.

The health ministry on Wednesday reported a daily new 28,542 cases in the EU member of 38 million people. It also reported 592 new deaths.

To fight the pandemic, the government adopted new measures on Tuesday, including further restricting numbers of people allowed in churches, restaurants and theatres starting December 15.

Poland also plans to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers, teachers and the military from March 1.

Also from December 15, people flying into Poland from outside the EU's free travel Schengen area must have proof of a negative test taken no earlier than 24 hours before crossing the border.

Among other measures, schools will switch to remote learning for a few days on either side of the Christmas holidays, meaning that children will be out of school from December 20 to January 9.

There will be a capacity limit of 75 percent on public transport and nightclubs will have to close.

Poland's right-wing populist government has so far been very cautious about following other European countries in embracing vaccine certificates and mandatory vaccinations.

Vaccination hesitancy is still very high in Poland, as only around 54 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Most of the opposition is calling on the government to impose tougher restrictions.

Related Topics

World Christmas Holidays Warsaw Poland January March December Border From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

1 hour ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

1 hour ago
 Fertilizer shops fined for overcharging prices in ..

Fertilizer shops fined for overcharging prices in Tando Jam

3 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi, EU parliamentarians discuss bilateral ..

FM Qureshi, EU parliamentarians discuss bilateral ties

3 minutes ago
 Biden says warned Putin of sanctions 'like none he ..

Biden says warned Putin of sanctions 'like none he's ever seen' if Ukraine attac ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.