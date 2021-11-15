UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Claims Belarusian Security Forces Do Not Let Migrants To Return Inside Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:01 PM

Warsaw Claims Belarusian Security Forces Do Not Let Migrants to Return Inside Belarus

The Polish Interior Ministry claims that the Belarusian security forces did not allow migrants to return from the border area inside the country

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The Polish Interior Ministry claims that the Belarusian security forces did not allow migrants to return from the border area inside the country.

"The Belarusian services all the time control the persons who were brought to the border crossing, at the same time preventing them from returning deep into Belarus," the ministry said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Twitter Same Belarus Border All From

Recent Stories

US Investigating Debris-Generating Event in Outer ..

US Investigating Debris-Generating Event in Outer Space - Space Command

33 seconds ago
 Belavia Head Denies Claims That Flow of Undocument ..

Belavia Head Denies Claims That Flow of Undocumented Migrants Flies Via Moscow t ..

2 minutes ago
 German Court Extends Khangoshvili Murder Case Proc ..

German Court Extends Khangoshvili Murder Case Proceedings Until January 2022

2 minutes ago
 PML-N always uses national institutions for their ..

PML-N always uses national institutions for their vested interest: Ali Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 PMAS-AAUR to celebrate its silver jubilee

PMAS-AAUR to celebrate its silver jubilee

4 minutes ago
 EU Mulls Imposing Sanctions on Mali Over Power Tra ..

EU Mulls Imposing Sanctions on Mali Over Power Transition - French Foreign Minis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.