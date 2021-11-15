Warsaw Claims Belarusian Security Forces Do Not Let Migrants to Return Inside Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The Polish Interior Ministry claims that the Belarusian security forces did not allow migrants to return from the border area inside the country.

"The Belarusian services all the time control the persons who were brought to the border crossing, at the same time preventing them from returning deep into Belarus," the ministry said on Twitter.