Warsaw Claims Border Light Posts Came Under Pneumatic Weapons Fire From Belarus

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday that light posts at the country's border came under fire by pneumatic weapons from the territory of Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021)

"Light posts in the area of (the town of) Terespol installed by soldiers of the Polish army on the border with Belarus came under fire.

The searchlights were destroyed as a result of shots from pneumatic weapons. The shelling was from the territory of Belarus," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

Following the incident, Warsaw said that Belarus' military attache would be summoned to the Polish Ministry of Defense.