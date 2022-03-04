Warsaw Claims Special Services Detained Man Believed to Be Russian Military Intel Agent

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Spokesman for Polish Minister-Coordinator for Special Services Stanislaw Zaryn said on Friday that the service officers detained a man, whom he called an agent of the Russian military intelligence.

"The man was identified as an agent of the Russian military intelligence GRU. By court order, he was arrested for three months," Zaryn told the Telewizja Polska broadcaster.