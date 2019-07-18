UrduPoint.com
Warsaw Confirms Russian President Not Invited to 80th Anniversary of WWII Beginning

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin confirmed on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the World War II

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin confirmed on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the World War II.

"It would be inappropriate to mark the anniversary of the aggression against Poland with the participation of a leader who treats its neighbor [Ukraine] in such a way," Sasin told the Wirtualna Polska media outlet.

In March, the Polish leadership announced plans to organize in September 2019 an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II in the format of a meeting of the current "allies and partners" of Warsaw among EU and NATO member states.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Polish authorities systematically falsified the chronicle of World War II and ignored the historical truth by organizing events to mark the anniversary of the outbreak of the war without Russia's participation.

The Polish authorities explained that the Russian representatives were not invited due to the violation of international law in 1939 when as a result of the pact between Moscow and Berlin parts of the Polish territories were annexed by the Soviet Union and Germany.

