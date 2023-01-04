Warsaw Considers German Diplomacy 'Weak' as Berlin Refuses to Discuss Reparations

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany's refusal to discuss the issue of wartime reparations indicates the weakness of German diplomacy, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said on Wednesday

The Polish foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the German government had informed Poland's authorities in a diplomatic note that it had no intention of negotiating with Warsaw on wartime reparations.

"I get the impression that Germany is afraid of any discussion or debate at all, knowing that all their arguments will simply be refuted," Mularczyk told the PAP news agency, adding that Germany's position characterizes German diplomacy as "quite weak.

"

The current situation has demonstrated the essence of Germany, as well as its diplomacy "at it's worst," Mularczyk noted.

Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's repeated claims to war damages. Warsaw estimates its losses caused by Nazi occupation during the Second World War at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.36 trillion). Berlin argues that the Polish government had relinquished all demands for reparations under the 1953 deal.