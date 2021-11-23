Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossing on Border With Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Poland did not close the Kuznica railway crossing on the border with Belarus for now, Katarzyna Zdanovich, a spokeswoman of the border committee in Poland's Podlaskie region, told Ria Novosti on Tuesday.

"In Kuznica, at the automobile checkpoint, traffic is suspended, but the railway is in operation," Zdanovich said.