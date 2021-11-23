UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Decides Not To Close Kuznica Railway Crossing On Border With Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:48 PM

Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossing on Border With Belarus

Poland did not close the Kuznica railway crossing on the border with Belarus for now, Katarzyna Zdanovich, a spokeswoman of the border committee in Poland's Podlaskie region, told Ria Novosti on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Poland did not close the Kuznica railway crossing on the border with Belarus for now, Katarzyna Zdanovich, a spokeswoman of the border committee in Poland's Podlaskie region, told Ria Novosti on Tuesday.

"In Kuznica, at the automobile checkpoint, traffic is suspended, but the railway is in operation," Zdanovich said.

Related Topics

Traffic Belarus Poland Border

Recent Stories

Moldovagaz Has Not Yet Found Solution on Debt to G ..

Moldovagaz Has Not Yet Found Solution on Debt to Gazprom - Spinu

45 seconds ago
 NCOC reviews overall coronavirus situation across ..

NCOC reviews overall coronavirus situation across country

47 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan for a strategy to protect cities fro ..

PM Imran Khan for a strategy to protect cities from pollution

48 seconds ago
 Flooding in India's Bangalore after heavy rains

Flooding in India's Bangalore after heavy rains

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan terms award to Abhinandhan as classic cas ..

Pakistan terms award to Abhinandhan as classic case of Indian fabrications

13 minutes ago
 Moldovans Will Not Be Left Without Gas - Deputy Pr ..

Moldovans Will Not Be Left Without Gas - Deputy Prime Minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.