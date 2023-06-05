WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for the Polish minister coordinator of special services, denied on Sunday that the Polish government had a role in the deadly invasion of militants, including Polish ones, in western Russia.

The self-described "Polish Volunteer Corps" announced on social media on Sunday that it had participated in the Ukrainian-led incursion into Russian villages in the border region of Belgorod in May. The posting was deleted after Polish media reported the story.

"The Polish Volunteer Corps described in the media is in no way associated with the Polish Armed Forces or any Polish institution.

The activities of Polish volunteers supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russia should not be identified with the authorities of the Poland," Zaryn said on social media.

Russia launched a counterterrorist operation in response to the incursion on May 22, killing more than 70 militants. The invasion left one Russian civilian dead and 13 others injured. The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe into the attack, which it labeled as an act of terrorism.