(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The words of Polish Ambassador to France Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski about Warsaw being ready to come into conflict with Russia in the event of Ukraine's defeat have been taken out of context, the Polish Embassy in Paris said, adding that the diplomat was allegedly just trying to warn the public of possible consequences of such a development.

On Saturday, Rosciszewski told French broadcaster LCI that in the event of Kiev's defeat, Warsaw would have no choice but to come into conflict with Moscow.

"In connection with emerging comments regarding Ambassador Rosciszewski's interview with French broadcaster LCI on March 18 this year, we would like to pay attention to the fact that some media have taken it out of context," the embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

During his interview with the tv channel, the ambassador tried to stress the need to provide further assistance to Ukraine, the Polish embassy said, adding that Rosciszewski was also talking about the threat allegedly posed by Russia to Europe and its values.

The diplomat did not promise Poland's participation in the conflict, but warned the public of the consequences of Ukraine's possible defeat, the statement read.

In this regard, the Polish embassy called "malicious" media attempts to find sensational statements about the Ukraine conflict that "do not fit into the logic of the actions consistently taken by Poland for a year."

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.