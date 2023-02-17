UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Expects Biden's Visit To Boost NATO's Military Presence In Poland

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 09:50 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Warsaw expects the visit of US President Joe Biden to Poland to lead to the strengthening of NATO's military presence in the country, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Yablonski said on Friday.

"The constant tenet, which have not been put into action yet and which we have been discussing since at least NATO's summit in Warsaw (in 2016) is an increased presence of the allied military forces, mostly American but not only, " Yablonski said on RMF FM radio station answering the question concerning the expectations the Polish side places on Biden's visit to Poland, which is expected to take place from February 20-22.

He added that Warsaw believes that NATO should concentrate its forces on the eastern flank of the alliance.

"The situation NATO is now in is different to the one existing 30 years ago when Germany was a frontier country. Today, Poland and other countries of Central Europe build the eastern flank of NATO. It is here where the NATO should concentrate its military forces," Yablonski added.

Among other things, he said that Poland hopes for the permanent NATO military base to be deployed on its territory.

The developments come against the backdrop of 2022 Madrid NATO summit, the decisions of which are deemed by Warsaw to be too cautious and also amid the upcoming summit of the Alliance which is to take place this year in Vilnius. Poland expects the meeting in Vilnius to give a new impetus to the discussions on NATO's presence in the country.

