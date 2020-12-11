UrduPoint.com
Warsaw Expects To Inoculate Some 500,000 People With Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine In January

Poland expects to vaccinate against coronavirus about 500,000 people with the vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in January, the head of the Polish Prime Minister's Chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, told Polskie Radio on Friday

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland ordered more than 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by six leading manufacturers, including Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The vaccination, scheduled for January, will be voluntary and free.

"Pfizer, the company that has a chance to be the first to register its vaccine, says that in September, about 1,100,000 doses of the vaccine may be delivered to Poland," Dworczyk said, adding that if successful, Poland "can vaccinate about 500,000 people in January."

The official added that the number of the COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Poland by Pfizer and other vaccine producers would increase every month. Starting February, the country is set to receive an average of 2-2.5 million doses of the vaccine every month.

