(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Poland did not allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in the upcoming ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as it believes that it is necessary to "absolutely isolate" Russia on the international arena amid its military operation in Ukraine, according to senior Polish diplomat Pawel Jablonski.

Earlier in November, a number of media reported that Lavrov had been denied participation in the OSCE meeting that will take place in the Polish city of Lodz from December 1-2. The Russian Foreign Ministry called Poland's decision "unprecedented and provocative." In addition, Russian lawmakers were denied visas to participate in the autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to be held in Warsaw from November 24-26.

"In our opinion, Russia must now be absolutely isolated on all international platforms as much as possible.

Hence the decision. This is a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, that is, countries for which it is important that Europe be safe. And Russia counteracts this. It has interests that are completely contrary to the whole organization," Jablonski, who serves as the undersecretary for economic and development cooperation at the Polish Foreign Ministry, told the Telewizja Polska broadcaster.

Western countries were determined to isolate Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. They have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and urged the international community to ban Russian officials and nationals from attending various events. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia can never be isolated.