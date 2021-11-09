UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Failed To Notify Minsk About Border Troop Deployment In Violation Of Deal- Military

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:57 PM

Warsaw Failed to Notify Minsk About Border Troop Deployment in Violation of Deal- Military

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence qualified the recent deployment of 10,000 Polish troops at the border as significant military activities, stressing that Minsk received no notification from Warsaw and no observers were invited

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Belarusian Ministry of Defence qualified the recent deployment of 10,000 Polish troops at the border as significant military activities, stressing that Minsk received no notification from Warsaw and no observers were invited.

"According to the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus, the deployment of 10,000 Polish servicemen at the Polish-Belarusian border, which was announced by the national defense minister of the Republic of Poland on October 25, 2021, is a significant military activity," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The ministry added that "the implementation of this activity without notifying the Belarusian side is a violation of bilateral additional agreements on regional confidence and security measures."

The ministry explained that these deals provide for the notification about military activities in which 6,000 or more military personnel are taking part, and for invitation of observers.

"Minsk has not received any notification or invitation of observers from the Polish side so far," the Belarusian Ministry of Defence concluded.

